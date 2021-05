Friendly warning! We're working hard to be accurate. But these are unusual times, so please check that events are still happening. For opening night at Time Out Market Boston, we’re serving dinner with a side of live music. While you’re reacquainting yourself with our all-star chef lineup, you’ll be able to take in the upbeat sounds of the Summer Street Brass Band led by the Boston Music Project, a celebrated local youth development program that builds social success through music. Join us for the unbeatable energy of a classic New Orleans-style street band from 6 to 8pm. Talk about dinner and a show!