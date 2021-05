Each week, we’ll take a look at some notable statistics and rankings compiled by the Brooklyn Nets in our weekly Stat Survey. Kevin Durant is third in the NBA in shooting a career-high 47.2 percent from 3-point range. Durant’s 55.3 field goal percentage is also a career high. Over his last eight games since returning after missing 23 games, Durant is shooting 65.4 percent overall and 61.3 percent from 3-point range while averaging 24.4 points in 25.2 minutes per game. While he doesn’t qualify for the official leaders, Durant’s scoring average of 27.6 points per game would rank sixth.