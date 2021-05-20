newsbreak-logo
New & luxurious 'Farnam Hotel' opens downtown

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
 1 day ago
A new downtown landmark opened for business Thursday.

The developers and city leaders like Mayor Jean Stothert celebrated the opening of The Farnam Hotel, Autograph Collection, in downtown Omaha.

“Omaha is very entrepreneurial and very progressive, and very culturally diverse and we’re really trying to represent that,” said co-owner Angie Fisher.

Angie Fisher, co-owner of the hotel, said a city the size of Omaha was lacking luxury hotels, and her new one, which includes a bar and restaurant, gives the city a contemporary hotel that has pieces of Omaha and Nebraska inside of it. That includes a meadowlark print rug in the lobby.

“So we really think this space does a lot to say 'Hey you, here’s what Omaha is, it’s more than you thought,'” said Fisher.

Stothert said this building, along with the new Kimpton Cottonwood Hotel in the Blackstone District will drive people to the city.

“These types of hotels make a big difference to people that want to come here and visit and have their businesses or have their meetings here,” said Stothert.

One of the biggest amenities of The Farnam Hotel, Autograph Collection will literally be right across the street — the newly redeveloped Riverfront Park, which is set to open next year.

“We’re just really grateful that they gave us a nice front yard to look forward to,” said Fisher.

Developers and city leaders hope it will be a part of a second rejuvenation of downtown Omaha.

The initial redevelopment of downtown came in the 1970s when the Gene Leahy Mall was built, sparking new housing, business and restaurants.

Stothert said housing is already downtown and that the park and The Farnam Hotel, Autograph Collection will help usher in more business and redevelopment to downtown Omaha.

“It’s just going to be a catalyst for more and more development around here,” said Stothert.

