Element Risk Management Acquires New Agency, Adds Two Locations

Imagine this: it is 2023 and President Biden is standing outside of the Edgar Thompson Works – the first of Andrew Carnegie’s steel mills built in 1873 that turned Pittsburgh into the Steel City – to announce the country’s most technologically advanced steel making process has just been installed in the plant. These improvements allow for the continued manufacturing of steel, right here in the Monongahela Valley, and will create the steel of the future used to build high-rises, bridges, vehicles, home appliances and much more, while providing high-quality, union jobs to our community in an environmentally responsible manner. Once again, Pittsburgh would be the center of steel production for the entire nation.