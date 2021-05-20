Element Risk Management Acquires New Agency, Adds Two Locations
WEST CHESTER, PA — Element Risk Management has acquired Smith Insurance with locations in Hershey, PA and Williamstown, PA. Smith Insurance was founded as a small insurance agency by James J. Smith in 1933. The agency was bought by Bruce Moore in 1983. Bruce smartly brought in his daughter, Pam, and the two of them grew the agency. In 1999, Pam purchased the agency from her father and accelerated it’s growth to become one of the leading insurance agencies in Pennsylvania. The Smith Insurance staff will continue to serve clients from offices at 9444 Route 209 in Williamstown, PA and 250 W Chocolate Ave in Hershey, PA.www.mychesco.com