Lane County, OR

FEMA Grants $3.7M To Lane Electric For Repairs And Restoration

klcc.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than two years after one of the worst winter storms hit the region, Lane Electric Cooperative is getting money to cover repairs. In February 2019, dense and heavy snow greatly damaged the utility’s power lines, leaving most of its 10-thousand customers in the dark for up to two weeks.

