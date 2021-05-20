FEMA Grants $3.7M To Lane Electric For Repairs And Restoration

Lane County Voters have just over a week to return the ballots for the May 18th election. Voters are urged to return their ballots as soon as possible to ensure they are counted. There are 20 official drop boxes in Lane County, including the official box in front of the Florence Justice Center on Greenwood Street. Lane County Elections Clerk, Cheryl Betschart said, “If a voter doesn’t mail their ballot early enough to ensure the Elections Office receives it before the deadline, or fails to get it to an official drop box before 8pm on Tuesday, May 18th, their vote cannot be counted.” You should also remember post marks do not count. Lane County Election Office says voters need to remember to sign their ballot’s return envelope before mailing or returning it back to Lane County Elections. Elections personnel who have received training in handwriting analysis compare it to signatures in the voter registration record to verify identity. A ballot may only be counted if the signatures match.