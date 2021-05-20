newsbreak-logo
Bond reduced for wrong-way driver accused of causing deadly 5-car pileup in Edinburg

By Jose De Leon III
KRGV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA judge on Wednesday reduced bond for a 29-year-old Nebraska man accused of causing a five-car pileup in Edinburg that killed one person earlier this month. Tyrone Amos was charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on May 6, days after he allegedly drove head-on into a pick-up truck on north Expressway 281, setting off a five-car collision that resulted in the death of Victor Bazan Jr., 27.

