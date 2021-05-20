Bond reduced for wrong-way driver accused of causing deadly 5-car pileup in Edinburg
A judge on Wednesday reduced bond for a 29-year-old Nebraska man accused of causing a five-car pileup in Edinburg that killed one person earlier this month. Tyrone Amos was charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault on May 6, days after he allegedly drove head-on into a pick-up truck on north Expressway 281, setting off a five-car collision that resulted in the death of Victor Bazan Jr., 27.www.krgv.com