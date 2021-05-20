UTEP drops face mask requirement, but will keep social distancing for summer classes

EL PASO, Texas -- A pandemic face mask requirement for students, faculty and visitors to the UTEP campus was lifted Thursday by university President Heather Wilson.

Face coverings for both indoor and outdoor settings at UTEP will no longer be mandated effective immediate, Wilson indicated, and campus signs about masking requirements were in the process of being removed.

However, she strongly encouraged those who haven't been vaccinated to continue voluntarily wearing masks to help reduce the potential spread of Covid-19 on campus.

Wilson said the decision to lift the mask mandate stemmed from a state executive order issued earlier this week by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.

While masks will no longer be required, Wilson said social distancing will remain in place for UTEP's upcoming summer classes. She said classrooms have been set up with six-foot social distancing and capacity limits.

