Idaho Falls, ID

Award-winning assignment editor passes away

KIFI Local News 8
 1 day ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have some sad station news to share.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - We have some sad station news to share.

When you watch us here on the news, there are many faces behind the scenes that you never get to see.

They all make these newscasts possible, and one of those is our good friend David Plourde.

He passed away Wednesday after working for the station for about 10 years and in the eastern Idaho news scene for about four decades.

Dave was our assignment editor. He is the one who assigned the reporters and photographers to the news events we bring to you each evening.

He had many contacts throughout the area and would likely be the one to answer the phone in the newsroom if you called.

Dave also served as news director for radio stations in Idaho Falls, Rexburg and Teton Valley.

He was honored with multiple awards from the Idaho Press Club and Idaho State Broadcasters Association.

Dave will be greatly missed. Our prayers are with his wife and family, and no services are planned at his request.

