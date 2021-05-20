newsbreak-logo
San Jose police asking for help identifying vehicle used in fatal hit-and-run

San Jose Sentinel
San Jose Sentinel
 1 day ago

(SAN JOSE, Calif.) On Thursday, the San Jose Police Department released a surveillance video in connection to a hit-and-run collision that killed a 52-year-old man earlier this month.

On May 4, David W. Jones was riding his electric unicycle on the 1500 block of Kooser Road before 10 p.m. when he fell down and was hit by the vehicle.

The suspect's vehicle appears to be a small, white SUV with a thin black stripe around the car, police said.

Authorities said the driver fled the scene after the collision and caused Jones to sustain multiple injuries to his rib and pelvis. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene.

ABOUT

Stay connected with local breaking news happening in San Jose, including local politics, events, and arts and culture.

