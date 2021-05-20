newsbreak-logo
Harry and William Address the Investigation Into Diana's "Deceitful" 1995 Panorama Interview

By Chanel Vargas
POPSUGAR
POPSUGAR
 1 day ago
Over 25 years since Princess Diana's infamous 1995 Panorama interview with the BBC, her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, are speaking out about the "deceitful" tactics that were used to obtain the tell-all. During the interview, Diana was candid about her marriage issues with Prince Charles, what it was like raising her children, and her personal struggle with bulimia. Following an official inquiry led by British Judge John Anthony Dyson into the circumstances leading up to the interview, investigators concluded that BBC reporter Martin Bashir used forged bank documents to secure an interview with Diana.

