Harry and William Address the Investigation Into Diana's "Deceitful" 1995 Panorama Interview

When Prince Harry and Prince William had a casual conversation at Prince Philip’s funeral last month, it was the first time the brothers had seen each other in more than a year. Though they reportedly exchanged texts after Meghan Markle and Harry sat down for a conversation with Oprah in March, a family friend told Vanity Fair that the brothers didn’t use the opportunity to heal their years-long rift. Their next opportunity to have a conversation will come in July, when Harry will travel to England for a Kensington Palace ceremony in honor of Princess Diana. Though Harry and William are both planning to attend the ceremony, the Sun has reported that they will not be giving a joint address.