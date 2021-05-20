Taiwan's Taiex Jumps 1.6% in Mixed Asia-Pacific Trading Day; Tencent Shares Plunge More Than 3%

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers * Korean won strengthens against the U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield falls SEOUL, May 21 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Friday, tracking a tech-led rebound on Wall Street, while upbeat exports data lifted investor sentiment and eased concerns about cryptocurrencies. The won strengthened and the benchmark bond yield fell. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 24.83 points, or 0.79%, at 3,187.11, by 0129 GMT, rebounding from a 0.34% decline in the previous session. ** The benchmark index is set to close the week higher with a gain of more than 1% so far. ** Among technology heavyweights, chip giants Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix jumped 2.14% and 1.63%, respectively, while internet giant Naver and mobile messenger operator Kakao added 2.28% and 4.85%, respectively. ** Lifting investor appetite for riskier assets was data that showed South Korean exports had surged 53.3% on-year during the first 20 days of May, helped by strong chip and car sales and higher demand from China and the United States. ** Foreigners were net buyers of 106.7 billion won ($94.68 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** The won was quoted at 1,126.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.47% higher than its previous close at 1,132.0. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,126.8 per dollar, up 0.1% from the previous session, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,125.9. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 points to 111.05. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.2 basis points to 1.101%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 2.123%. ($1 = 1,126.9100 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)