Slightly less than 1% of the pregnant patients died from COVID-19 compared to 3.5% of nonpregnant patients, according to the study findings. Pregnant women with severe COVID-19 infections requiring hospitalization may not be more likely to die from these infections than nonpregnant women, according to a study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The findings from a team of investigators at the University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) suggest they may have significantly lower death rates than their nonpregnant counterparts.