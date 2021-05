WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio — A 64-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle lost control and crashed early Thursday evening in Lake County. Willoughby Hills police say the man was driving his Suzuki bike along Interstate 90 east around 6 p.m. when he went off the left side of the highway while trying to make a turn near the I-271 interchange. The vehicle then traveled down an embankment and into a ravine, while the driver was thrown from his seat.