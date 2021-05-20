City comes together to fund much-needed work on NPR

Resource Development & Public Relations Coordinator Horizons is seeking an experienced Resource Development & Public Relations Coordinator based in Steamboat Springs. Compensation for this full-time benefitted position is $24-$30/hour depending on expertise and includes insurance (medical, dental, vision, life), PTO (starting at 3 weeks annually and increasing to 6 weeks annually), 10 paid holidays, and bereavement leave. Horizons is an Equal Opportunity Employer.The Resource Development & Public Relations Coordinator is responsible for developing and implementing plans that provide the necessary resources to achieve strategic goals. This position provides leadership in fundraising and donor cultivation, directing individual and institutional giving, and implementation of best practices. This role is responsible for the development and management of marketing initiatives to establish messaging, content, communications, campaigns, and partnerships that resonate internally within the agency and externally with supporters, donors, volunteers, and community members. The Resource Development & Public Relations Coordinator works collaboratively to foster a positive culture with strong employee engagement and has a thorough understanding of the agency’s needs and priorities, its programs, and local and state issues concerning IDD. Responsibilities Fundraising, Grants, Events Develop, implement, lead, and measure strategically-guided plans to sustain and increase revenue through corporate and planned giving, foundation grants, individual contributions, and special events. Manage special events including campaigns and community functions. Serve as agency spokesperson with donors, newspapers, presentations, tours, and fairs. Develop marketing messages and campaign materials for communicating call to action through print materials, website, media relations, and social networking. Maintain accurate agency physical mailing and email lists. Cultivate potential donors. Establish effective working relationships with donors. Maintain database for financial and in-kind donations. Participate in strategic planning and implementation to accomplish agency mission. Proactively generate ideas and opportunities to ensure program and agency success. Monitor major changes in philanthropy and the field of IDD to provide appropriate strategic direction. Develop reports for volunteers, colleagues, workplaces, board members, and donors. Work with Leadership Team to track and manage grant awards. Participate as member of Horizons’ Family Support Council. Engage with Alliance Colorado to stay current with state IDD issues, funding, and policy changes. Work with Executive Director in coordinating, evaluating, and reporting on resource development activities and strategies to achieve optimal results. Work with CFO/Finance Team in campaign performance and matters related to payments, pledges, and gift acknowledgements. Supervise Volunteer Coordinator (responsible for maintaining volunteer base and targeting and cultivating new sources of volunteer leadership). Public Relations, Communications Act as primary source of internal and external communication, outreach, and promotional efforts with the goal of clear, strong, and consistent branding. Create annual newsletter, marketing messaging, and collateral materials. Curate social media content for regular postings and ads on relevant platforms. Create and manage website content with the goal of increasing overall web and social media traffic. Support executive communications, community relations, and other externally oriented materials and events. Educate community members about IDD and advocate for IDD inclusion, rights, and equality. Create press releases. Write Thoughtful Parenting and HRC columns for The Craig Press and The Steamboat Pilot & Today. Collaborate and connect with other nonprofits regarding funding, fundraising, messaging, and PR. Attend Routt and Moffat County HRC meetings. Skills Excellent verbal, writing, and relationship skills. Strong attention to detail and knowledge of big picture concepts. Knowledge of SEO and web analytics plus an intuitive grasp of website navigation. Strategic, successful experience with digital marketing tools, techniques, and software (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, WordPress, and cloud-based graphic design solutions). Able to work under pressure with aggressive deadlines. Solution-oriented with the ability to think strategically and creatively in decision making. Able to take direction and feedback well, yet forward thinking to challenge the status quo. Self-starter with ability to take initiative amidst shifting priorities. Desire to contribute to broader agency goals beyond immediate job description. How to apply Please submit a cover letter, resume, and sample of your grant writing to Tatum Heath via email at theath@horizonsnwc.org before May 31, 2021. Horizons Specialized Services Steamboat Springs Tatum Heath (970) 879-4466 theath@horizonsnwc.org www.horizonsnwc.org.