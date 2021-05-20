newsbreak-logo
Dearborn County, IN

Air Quality Alert issued for Dearborn by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 16:06:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Dearborn AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, from midnight tonight to midnight EDT Friday night. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: *Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive. *Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. *Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation. *Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days. For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency`s web site at www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality.

Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dearborn, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Ripley FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Hamilton, Clermont and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Dearborn, Fayette, Franklin, Ripley, Union, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 05:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Dearborn; Fayette; Franklin; Ripley; Union; Wayne FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 are resulting in frost formation this morning, especially in protected areas. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana and Central, South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 09:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dearborn; Franklin; Ripley A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHEASTERN FRANKLIN NORTHEASTERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON AND WESTERN BUTLER COUNTIES UNTIL 1015 AM EDT At 944 AM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm 9 miles north of Moores Hill, moving northeast at 55 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 45 mph Pea size hail Locations impacted include Cincinnati, Hamilton, Fairfield, Oxford, Forest Park, Harrison, North College Hill, Cheviot, Mount Healthy, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Bright, Hidden Valley, Ross, Cleves, Seven Mile, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Taylor Creek and Miami Heights. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 154 and 171. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 0 and 16. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
Dearborn County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Dearborn by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-29 14:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-29 15:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Dearborn FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN DEARBORN, SOUTHERN BUTLER, NORTHWESTERN HAMILTON, NORTHERN WARREN, SOUTHERN GREENE AND SOUTHEASTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures and report any previous flooding to the National Weather Service.
Dearborn County, INeaglecountryonline.com

Culvert Installation Requires Road Closure In Dearborn Co.

The closure will last approximately two weeks. (Dearborn County, Ind.) – A road closure has been announced for Dearborn County. The Dearborn County Highway Department says Chesterville Road will close Monday, May 3 through Friday, May 14 for culvert installation. The closure will occur between the address of 12122 Cooper...