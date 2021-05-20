newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, KY

Air Quality Alert issued for Boone, Campbell, Kenton by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Kenton AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, until midnight EDT tonight. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: *Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive. *Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. *Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation. *Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days. For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency`s web site at www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Boone County, KY
County
Kenton County, KY
State
Kentucky State
City
Clermont, KY
City
Butler, KY
State
Indiana State
County
Campbell County, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Quality Alert#Campbell#Air Quality Advisory Days#Warren Counties#Midnight Edt Tonight#Dearborn County#Unknown Target Area#Unknown Severity#Ozone Formation#Drive#Bus
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-09 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Carroll; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson GUSTY WINDS POSSIBLE THROUGH MID AFTERNOON Winds will become southerly and increase through mid afternoon with some wind gusts to around 50 mph possible. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and some small tree limbs could be blown down. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Gallatin, Grant, Kenton, Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Boone; Bracken; Campbell; Gallatin; Grant; Kenton; Lewis; Mason; Owen; Pendleton; Robertson FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Low temperatures in the mid and upper 30s will result in patchy frost formation, especially in protected locations. * WHERE...Portions of East Central and Southeast Indiana, Northeast and Northern Kentucky and South Central, Southwest and West Central Ohio. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Boone County, KYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Boone, Campbell, Kenton, Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Boone; Campbell; Kenton; Pendleton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT OHIO...NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND...KENTON...SOUTHERN CAMPBELL...BOONE AND NORTHWESTERN PENDLETON COUNTIES UNTIL 945 PM EDT At 916 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Rising Sun, moving east at 45 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph One half inch diameter hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Covington, Florence, Independence, Erlanger, Edgewood, Alexandria, Elsmere, Taylor Mill, Walton, Rising Sun, Oakbrook, Burlington, Claryville, Union, New Richmond, Butler, Ryland Heights, Fairview, Visalia and Atwood. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 72 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 167 and 183. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
Pendleton County, KYfalmouthoutlook.com

FINALLY

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announces that a project to make long-awaited improvements on U.S. 27 in southern Campbell and northern Pendleton counties is to begin May 10. Local officials and the public identified three areas of the corridor in particular need of improvement, and the project will focus on...
Kentucky Statercnky.com

COVID-19: 739 New Cases in Ky., 58 in NKY Over Weekend

Kentucky added 739 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend with 544 on Saturday and 195 on Sunday, the state announced. In Northern Kentucky, there were 58 new cases, with 23 in Campbell Co., 18 in Boone Co., 14 in Kenton Co., and 3 in Grant Co. over the two-day period.
Kentucky Statercnky.com

COVID-19: 2 Local Deaths; 776 New Cases in Ky.; 35 in NKY

Two people from Northern Kentucky were among the seven COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state on Tuesday. They were a 79-year old woman from Boone Co. and an 81-year old man from Kenton Co. Kentucky counted 776 new positive COVID-19 cases statewide including 35 in five Northern Kentucky counties: 12...