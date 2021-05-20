newsbreak-logo
Butler County, OH

Air Quality Alert issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Warren by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-22 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Warren AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT The Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency has issued an Air Quality Advisory for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana, until midnight EDT tonight. The Agency expects to see levels of ozone in the `unhealthy for sensitive groups` range on the Air Quality Index. On Air Quality Advisory days, everyone can help reduce ozone formation by taking the following actions: *Take the bus, carpool, bike, or walk instead of drive. *Refuel your vehicle after 8 PM; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap. *Do not idle your vehicle; exhaust contributes considerably to ozone formation. *Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Advisory days. For additional information, please visit the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency`s web site at www.southwestohioair.org/local_air_quality.

alerts.weather.gov
