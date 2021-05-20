newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carter County, MT

Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Powder River by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carter; Powder River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Broadus to near Alzada. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Hail up to the size of nickels and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Broadus, Alzada, Ridgeway, Hammond, Albion, Powderville and Boyes.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alzada, MT
County
Powder River County, MT
County
Carter County, MT
City
Broadus, MT
City
Carter, MT
City
Boyes, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#River#18 30 00#Albion#Strong Thunderstorms#Doppler Radar#Ground Lightning#Mdt#Severity#Target Area#Ridgeway#Frequent Cloud#Line#Strike#Television#Excess
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Carter County, MTweather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-04-30 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Sioux Ranger District Custer National Forest RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING * IMPACTS: Low humidities, unseasonably warm temperatures, and strong gusty winds will create erratic fire behavior. * AFFECTED AREA: In Southeast MT and Northwest SD Fire Zone...133. * COUNTIES AFFECTED: In Northwest SD...Harding. In Southeast MT...Carter...Fallon. * WIND: West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * HUMIDITY: As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES: Mid to upper 80s.