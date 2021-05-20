Special Weather Statement issued for Carter, Powder River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 14:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Carter; Powder River SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY At 546 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 10 miles northeast of Broadus to near Alzada. Movement was northeast at 25 mph. Hail up to the size of nickels and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Broadus, Alzada, Ridgeway, Hammond, Albion, Powderville and Boyes.