There are over-ear headphones, there are in-ear earbuds, and then there are bone conduction headphones. Unlike the former two that deliver sound straight to your ears, bone conduction headphones transmit sound vibrations along your cheekbones. This mimics an audio waveform by passing directly to the inner ear. Since they aren’t placed in or over your ears, it makes it easy for you to hear things in your surroundings, like honking cars and conversations taking place around you.