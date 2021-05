When Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was first announced in June of last year, the world was instantly taken with the mysterious white lombax and what her role would be in the newest venture from the studio behind Sunset Overdrive and Marvel's Spider-Man. Flash forward to today and we finally have some answers. Rivet, who's voiced by the one and only Jennifer Hale, is joining the fray alongside our two familiar heroes and will play a huge role in developer Insomniac Games' latest adventure. But what else do we know about her or the rest of the game for that matter?