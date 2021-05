They call him Klubot for a reason. Corey Kluber threw a no-hitter against the Rangers on Wednesday night in Arlington, coming just one walk away from pitching a perfect game. It was an impressive return to glory for a guy who had been one of the best pitchers in baseball before a recent stretch of bad injury luck. (He made just seven starts in 2019 before a comebacker broke his arm and ended his season, then threw just a single inning in 2020 due to a torn shoulder muscle.)