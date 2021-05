One of the companies that created the technical specifications for the China Advertising ID (CAID) was acquired last month by Chinese mobile ad tech company Mobvista. One can think of Reyun, which helped developed the code for CAID on behalf of the state-backed China Advertising Association (and whose name in Chinese – 热云数据 – roughly translates to “Hot Cloud Data”), as the equivalent of third-party mobile measurement firm Adjust, but specifically focused on the China market.