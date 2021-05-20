Ralph Lauren Highlights Sportswear Amid Earnings Dip

newsbreak-logo
The iconic American brand widely identifiable by its polo-player-on-horseback logo has stumbled upon some divots. Ralph Lauren announced fourth-quarter and full-year earnings on Thursday and reported a 29% decrease in revenue, down to $4.4 billion for the year. North American revenue decreased by 37% and European by 29%, but business...

Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.11 EPS

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.68) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Patrice Louvet Driving Ralph Lauren Forward Beyond Pandemic

Ralph Lauren Corp. is back in growth mode and ready to move on. There’s a new world to be won now that the coronavirus is waning in key markets. Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer, told WWD the company has reset during the pandemic — cutting costs, focusing in on its powerhouse namesake brand — and is ready to grow from a position of strength.
MarketsStreet.Com

Ralph Lauren Drops After Report; Firm Reinstates Dividend

Shares of Ralph Lauren (RL) - Get Report fell sharply after the apparel and home-products company reported fourth-quarter results that missed estimates. The fashion house also reinstated the quarterly dividend at 68.75 cents a share, in line with the payout pre-pandemic. Shares of the New York company at last check...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Ralph Lauren’s Worldwide Digital Revenue Accelerates

Ralph Lauren Corporation said that worldwide digital revenue accelerated throughout owned and wholesale digital channels and throughout every geography in the fourth quarter, according to a Thursday (May 20) announcement. The company’s Asia revenue surged by 35 percent to $289 million on a reported basis and 28 percent in constant...
Financial ReportsRegister Citizen

Ralph Lauren: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) on Thursday reported a loss of $74.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter. On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $1.01. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 38 cents per share. The results exceeded Wall...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ralph Lauren Stock Fell as Much as 10% Today

Shares of Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) fell just shy of 10% at one point in morning trading on May 20. The retailer, which controls multiple brands, reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 earnings today. Although the news was actually fairly upbeat, investors sold the stock. So what. Ralph Lauren brought in $1.29 billion...
BusinessPosted by
WWD

Ralph Lauren Resets, Brand Returns to Growth

Ralph Lauren Corp. is back in growth mode and ready to move on — and up — after repositioning during the pandemic. Fiscal fourth-quarter revenues increased 1 percent to $1.29 billion from $1.27 billion a year earlier with a 52 percent jump in digital commerce. Net losses for the quarter...
MarketsSchaeffer's Investment Research

Taking a Closer Look at Ralph Lauren Stock Before Earnings

The shares of apparel retailer Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) are down 2.8% to trade at $132.78 this afternoon. Despite today's negative price action, the security is going into its fourth-quarter earnings report -- which is due out before the open tomorrow, May 20 -- with a 92.2% year-over-year lead. Below, we will take a closer look at how the equity has performed on the charts as of late, and explore how shares have typically behaved post-earnings.
ApparelRetail Wire

Will made-to-order polos have everyone wanting to wear Ralph Lauren?

Brands have been touting the potential of mass customization for years, but is the time now right to make it work in a really big way? The answer is yes, as far as Ralph Lauren is concerned. The designer lifestyle brand, which has an existing on-demand manufacturing program called Create-Your-Own,...
Apparelglossy.co

Ralph Lauren expands its made-to-order business with custom polos

On Tuesday, Ralph Lauren announced its first step into large-scale made-to-order clothing with the launch of bespoke polo shirts. David Lauren, the company’s chief innovation and branding officer and vice chairman of the board, said the move will both improve the brand’s sustainability credentials and be good for business: It will help reduce material waste, as well as limit inventory and markdown costs for the brand, he said.
MLBcoolmaterial.com

MLB Collaborated With Ralph Lauren for a Stylish New Line of Team Gear

The brand Ralph Lauren is one that requires absolutely no introduction because the American, multi-billion dollar enterprise has been innovating for more than half a century. What you might not know is that the man himself Ralph Lauren is a huge fan of America’s pastime and, despite the fact he’s no longer the CEO of the brand that bears his name, they’re still collaborating with the MLB for a new, multi-collection of team gear. The first Ralph Lauren x Major League Baseball capsule collection of limited-edition team gear includes hats, polos, and jackets that represent some of the founder’s favorite teams and their equally loved rivals. That ultimately means you have the option for Ralph Lauren branded gear for his New York Yankees, the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chicago Cubs, and St. Louis Cardinals in the first collection of gear that–while still being applicable to any fan of the big rivalries in baseball–is most definitely a passion project for Ralph Lauren himself.
Businesssftimes.com

Ralph Lauren sells Club Monaco to Regent

Club Monaco brand will be put on sale by the international leader in the design, marketing and lifestyle products distribution industry, Ralph Lauren Corporation, to the prominent private company Regent, LP. The negotiation between the two companies is anticipated to end by June this year, showing the sustained attention on...
Businessretaildive.com

Ralph Lauren unloads Club Monaco to private equity

Ralph Lauren on Thursday announced the sale of its Club Monaco brand to private equity firm Regent for an undisclosed amount, a deal expected to close by the end of June. The apparel company acquired the upscale apparel brand in 1999 in a cash transaction with an equity value of about $52 million; Polo Ralph Lauren also paid in full some $35 million in Club Monaco Inc. debt, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.