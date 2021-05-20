newsbreak-logo
Torrance, CA

Torrance rejects lowering future city treasurer pay

By David Rosenfeld
Daily Breeze
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTorrance will not reduce the salary of a future city treasurer following the June 2022 election, despite the official who currently holds that post having a diminished role. Current elected City Treasurer Dana Cortez makes roughly $65,000 a year, even though her duties have been cut back since she mostly stopped reporting for work in 2018. Since then, Cortez has taken numerous leaves of absence and is currently working from home. Her only responsibility, according to city officials, is signing off on budget documents.

