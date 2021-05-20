newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

New Tavern Coming To UP

By Rachel Snyder
peoplenewspapers.com
 1 day ago

American neighborhood tavern D.L. Mack’s is coming to University Park in September. The reimagined 2,400 square-foot space, which features an outdoor garden patio, will take over the former Biscuit Bar space at 6501 Hillcrest Avenue. It’s the sixth concept for the Dallas-Fort Worth-owned and operated Valenday Hospitality Group. The menu...

www.peoplenewspapers.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tavern#University Park#Food Drink#American#Biscuit Bar#Chicago Eateries#Classic American Dishes#Hillcrest Avenue#Square#Wooden Floors#Feature#Operations Jon Peck#Brand#Vhg#Property#Senior Vice President
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Pizza
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsEater

Step Inside the Historic Tosca Cafe, Reopened for Indoor Dining After Nearly Two Years

Tosca Cafe is one of the most infamous drinking dens in North Beach, living at the crossroads of Columbus and Broadway since 1919 (skip the math: the restaurant and bar is now 102 years old). Unfortunately, instead of getting to celebrate its 100th birthday in high style, those last couple of years saw Tosca go dark: The restaurant closed amid sexual assault allegations in 2019, then got a fresh start with a new dream team of local restaurateurs, but they were only able to open for takeout in March 2020, when the city was in full lockdown, and outdoor dining in November 2020, right before the second surge.
Restaurantspopville.com

“La Bise will open in mid-June 2021 in the former Oval Room location”

“Ashok Bajaj, founder, and CEO of award-winning Knightsbridge Restaurant Group is pleased to announce the opening of La Bise, a modern, bright, and colorful 21st century French restaurant. La Bise will open in mid-June 2021 in the former Oval Room location, at 800 Connecticut Avenue, NW, just steps from the White House. Patrons can anticipate an expanded outdoor patio, inviting bar, and an engaging, open-air kitchen with two distinctive dining room options.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

Tavern on the Green: JRG to open new concept at Ledgeview Golf Club

The Joseph Richard Group (JRG) has been seriously busy lately, and the hospitality group just announced another new venture is in the works. This time, it’s a partnership with the Ledgeview Golf & Country Club in Abbotsford. JRG and the Ledgeview Golf Society have partnered to launch a new food...
Restaurantsfargounderground.com

Edgewood Tavern

NOTICE: All events are subject to change. Fargo Underground is not responsible for the events posted. The hosts reserve the right to make any changes whatsoever in the event owing to any unforeseen or unavoidable cause; or to cancel the event for any reason beyond their control without notice. Always confirm the event before attending.
RestaurantsBrewbound.com

Rockwell Beer Co. To Open Beer Garden In Francis Park

ST. LOUIS – Rockwell Beer Co., a St. Louis-based craft brewery, will open a second location – Rockwell Beer Garden – at Francis Park in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood of South St. Louis. The walk-up food counter, concession stand and outdoor dining/gathering space will be located within a reimagined 1929 “comfort center” building adjacent to the Francis Park tennis courts. Rockwell Beer Garden is scheduled to open later this summer following extensive renovations and upgrades to the facility and will operate on a seasonal basis.
Avella, PAheraldstandard.com

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS

BAR / RESTAURANT POSITIONS The Bull Pen is offering positions in all aspects of the bar/restaurant business. We offer a supplemental health insurance plan including eye and dental, prescription assistance, death benefits and many more health benefits. Fully employer funded. No cost to the employee well employed. The Bull Pen also prides itself as being one of the highest paying in the try state area. * Dish Washer / Food Runner - starting base $8.25 per hour. * Line Prep Cook - starting base $10.25 per hour. * Bartenders - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. * Servers - starting base $6.00 per hour + tips. All positions have room for wage advancements based on skills and qualifications determined by management. We are located at 301 County Park Road in Avella off Route 50 at the entrance of Cross Creek Lake/County Park. We have indoor/outdoor areas, provide weekly entertainment and are proud to say we get large crowds eating/drinking and enjoying the comfortable open-air atmosphere on our decks, picnic tables and grass areas. We service these areas with both inside and outside bars and wait service. If its HOT, patrons move to the air conditioned inside area. During the winter months our crowds move inside to enjoy great comfort foods, entertainment and good local friends. Hours of operation: Thursday: 4 pm-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Friday: 11 am-close - kitchen closes at 10 pm Sat-Sun open 7 am for breakfast - open all day to close. Saturday kitchens closes at 10 pm. Sunday we try closing the kitchen at 9 pm. Email resume to: tparis@alexparis.com.
Restaurantsyoursun.com

BrewBurgers moving, opening new pizza place

VENICE - There's a bit of a transformation underway at BrewBurgers on the island of Venice. According to a news release from the eatery, it is "growing, moving, expanding." The news release says it is exiting its 525 Tamiami Trail South site and moving to 545 Tamiami Trail South on the other side of Publix on the island.
Lewisville, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New name and menu overhaul for Tavern on the Plaza in Lewisville

Tavern on the Plaza is exactly that: an old-fashioned pub-restaurant sandwiched between Wayne Ferguson Plaza and Main Street in Old Town Lewisville. Owner Matt Anwar has over 10 years’ experience in the restaurant trade and took over the business in early 2020. He said he had been simultaneously working in the corporate world but eventually retired to focus full-time on the restaurant.
South Fork, CO5280.com

The Gaslamp Tavern Lights Up South Fork’s Sipping Scene

Kick back with mountain locals over Colorado-sourced brews, wine, and snacks. Two Denver transplants are breathing new life into the sleepy South Fork social landscape. The southern Colorado hamlet—population 335-ish—welcomed the Gaslamp Tavern on Halloween 2020. The pub pulsates from a restored log cabin, previously a fly-fishing shop, along Highway 160 and is swiftly carving a name with its welcome-one-and-all community vibe, Colorado-born beer taps, and far-reaching wine lists.
RestaurantsEater

A Horror-Themed Restaurant and Bar Heads to the Arts District

Early word on an ambitious downtown expansion that will stretch retailer Nightmare Toys into the space next door brings a unique, horror-themed bar and restaurant right on the southern edge of the Arts District. Draping an appropriate veil of veil of mystery and suspense over the ongoing construction, the Nightmare...
Restaurantsmilwaukeemag.com

Honeypie Reopens in New Location

Honeypie Cafe is reopening Thursday, May 13 in its new, much-anticipated digs (2569 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.). This is a quiet “preview” reopening, with the grand opening set for Wednesday, May 19 – which is also the anniversary of the restaurant’s opening back in 2009. Honeypie closed at its original space...
Restaurantsholycitysinner.com

The Park Cafe Hires New Executive Chef and General Manager

The Park Cafe this week announced that Peninsula Grill’s Ramon Taimanglo has been named Executive Chef, focusing not only on brunch and lunch, but dinner as well. In addition, food and beverage industry veteran Samson Kohanski joins the team from Los Angeles as new General Manager. The changes come ahead of what a representative for the restaurant says is “big news that the team looks forward to sharing soon.”
Restaurantsbizjournals

Persian restaurant to take last restaurant space at Zadok's new Post Oak Place

Rumi’s Kitchen, which has locations in Atlanta and Washington, D.C., will open its first Texas location in Post Oak Place in Uptown. The Persian restaurant will open this fall at the new mixed-use development anchored by Zadok Jewelers. It fills the last retail space at the property — the only other being Hai Hospitality’s Uchiko — and is the fifth U.S. location of Rumi’s Kitchen.