Judge Grants Motion to Force Model’s Suit Before Arbitrator

 1 day ago

A judge Thursday granted Guess Inc.’s motion to force arbitration of a model’s lawsuit alleging company founder Paul Marciano sexually harassed her in the workplace, finding that the work agreements she signed were not unfairly slanted in favor of the clothier. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steven J. Kleifield heard...

