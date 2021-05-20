A Quiet Place Part II Is Certified Fresh at Rotten Tomatoes
The reviews for John Krasinski's A Quiet Place Part II have started coming in and the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes has revealed the film's opening Tomatometer Score. According to the first official reveal, the aggregator site has certified the film fresh with a 91% rating based on the first 20 critic reviews, which is slightly lower when compared to the original movie which received a whopping 96% rating on the site against 380 reviews.movieweb.com