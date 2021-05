GALESBURG — The last Friday of May through August some of the area’s best jazz groups will perform as part of the Prairie Players’ Backstage Jazz Series. Performances will be from 7 to 9:30 p.m.on the outdoor area behind the theatre located at 160 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg and is sponsored by First Midwest Bank. Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs, blankets or cushions and make themselves comfortable. The bar will be open with alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages and snacks will be available or bring your own snacks.