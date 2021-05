May 13—A 21-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his mother after he called to report the death to authorities in Iowa County Monday afternoon. Sean Pickett, 21, of the village of Avoca, reported the death of his mother, Susan Pickett, 54, at a home in the village about 3:30 p.m. Monday, the state Department of Justice said Wednesday. Arriving law enforcement made contact with Pickett and found his mother's body.