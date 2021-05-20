Max Scherzer Would Rather Strike Out 20 Batters Than Throw a No-Hitter

Despite wet field conditions and unseasonably cool temperatures in New York City on Saturday afternoon, Max Scherzer authored his most dominant start of the 2021 campaign, recording a season-high 14 strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Yankees. The 36-year-old veteran right-hander completely overpowered a fully-loaded Yankees’ lineup, working into the eighth inning and allowing only three baserunners the entire contest. A solo homer by Kyle Higashioka in the third inning represented the lone tally against him in an otherwise flawless performance. He induced an eye-popping 22 swinging strikes, his highest single-start total since July 6, 2019 and also finished with an elite 41 percent CSW (called strikes plus whiffs). His 14-strikeout effort represented the highest single-start total by an opposing starting pitcher at Yankee Stadium since 2009. He’s been phenomenal over his last two starts, allowing only two runs on seven hits with a 23/1 K/BB ratio across 16 1/3 innings. He’ll look to keep the momentum going against the Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Friday evening.