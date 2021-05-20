newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlottesville, VA

A Cville Plans Together explainer

By Erin O'Hare
cvilletomorrow.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story has been updated to reflect the correct date of the City’s decision to pause its Comprehensive Plan update and search for a new consultant, as well as information on the timing for the next draft of the future land use map. In 2017, Charlottesville began a revision of...

www.cvilletomorrow.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlottesville, VA
Government
State
Virginia State
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
Local
Virginia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Land Use#Development Plans#Comprehensive Plan#The City Council#Rhi#Cville Plans Together#The Planning Commission#Rhodeside Harwell Inc#Community Input#Guidance#Construction Sites#Community Comments#Draft Form#Foundations#Committee Meeting#Virginia Law#Private Property#Zoning Codes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Albemarle County, VAalbemarle.org

County News

The Board of Supervisors will have their next regular meeting on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 1 pm. Due to restrictions related to COVID-19, this will be a virtual meeting of the Board of Supervisors. The following items are on the agenda:. Action Items. SE202100010 Homestay Special Exceptions, La Fourche.
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Brian Wheeler

WINA’s top analyst discusses rising prices and the dreaded tax deadline. The Director of Communications in the City previewed the City Council meeting, addressed the question on mask mandates, in person meetings, CARES act funding and much more. The former US Attorney for the Western District of Virginia and current...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Future land use map for Crozet continues to be divisive issue

Albemarle County staff is recommending land adjacent to downtown Crozet have more housing in the future. As part of the Crozet Master Plan update process, county staff is now proposing to change seven parcels that are bordered by Crozet Avenue, Tabor Street, High Street and Dunvegan Lane in the future land use map from Neighborhood Density Residential to Middle Density Residential, which could allow more housing to be built on the land in the future if the land is rezoned.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Forest Lakes-area development proposal scaled back, but some still concerned

After hearing concerns from Albemarle County Planning Commission members and residents, a developer has reduced the number of homes proposed on U.S. 29 near Forest Lakes. RST Development is requesting a rezoning of the 19.51-acre property at the intersection of U.S. 29 and Ashwood Boulevard from R-1 Residential to Planned Residential Development and wants to build 254 apartments and 86 townhouses.
Virginia StateDaily Progress

Opinion/Commentary: A Virginia goal: More civic literacy, involvement

A plan to strengthen civics across Virginia aims to involve more students in activities beyond the classroom and to expand engagement to college students and more adults. A commission newly constituted with more citizen members is creating a call to action to strengthen civic engagement. The 17-member Virginia Commission on...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Planners hold pop-up event to get feedback on Comprehensive Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 News) -- Cville Plans Together is hosting in-person and virtual events to give Charlottesville residents a chance to give feedback on the draft Comprehensive Plan Update and Future Land-Use Map. Planners held a pop-up event in front of the Jefferson School on Saturday, inviting people to offer...
Orange County, VADaily Progress

At odds over buffering, planners defer vote on solar SUP

The Orange County Planning Commission has deferred a recommendation on a proposed solar farm special use permit application pending further discussion of disputed conditions on the small proposed generation facility on Catharpin Road. Redfish Solar Partners, a Charlottesville-based company, has applied for a special use permit to construct a renewable...
Virginia StateDaily Press

Virginia’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person

As Virginia and the rest of the nation continue to loosen pandemic restrictions, the state’s House of Delegates plans to meet in person at the Capitol when the governing body next convenes. “With infection rates falling and our Commonwealth’s vaccination rollout program among the best in the country, it is...
Virginia Statehamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Charlottesville, VAwina.com

Carver and Key rec centers reopen with affordable pass options available

CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – The Carver and Key recreation centers have reopened in the city after long closures during the pandemic. While Key center is open to anyone who wants to walk in, reservations are required before going to Carver. Carver patrons are able to use the fitness center, gym, and group fitness classes while the Key gymnasium is open for indoor basketball and pickleball.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Charlottesville, VAcbs19news

Rasoul rallies with Hudson, Payne in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Democrats are rallying around their candidates. Delegate Sally Hudson and Charlottesville Councilor Michael Payne were at Washington Park on Friday morning to rally for Sam Rasoul, who is running to be Virginia's next lieutenant governor. Rasoul has represented the Roanoke area in the Virginia House...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

People go maskless in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that fully vaccinated people in Virginia aren’t required to wear masks at most places, those who have gotten the shot are taking advantage of that freedom. At IX Art Park on May 15, many people were walking around the farmers market maskless. Thomas Hartka says...
Albemarle County, VADaily Progress

Lawsuit v. Albemarle schools Superintendent Haas set for hearing

The Albemarle County School Board wants a federal judge to limit access to division officials in a long-running defamation lawsuit brought by a former employee against schools Superintendent Matt Haas. The motion for a protective order seeks to limit the scope of a deposition and is the first significant filing...
Albemarle County, VAWHSV

Albemarle County Public Schools piloting all-virtual K-12 school

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - This coming fall, Albemarle County Public Schools will be piloting an all-virtual school for grades K-12. The pilot program is a first for Albemarle County, slated to function completely separate from schools offering in-person instruction. All students enrolled in the virtual school, scheduled to start...
Virginia StateVirginia Business

Va. House of Delegates to meet in person at the state Capitol

Lawmakers have not met in chambers since March 2020. Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Eileen Filler-Corn announced Monday that the House, when it next convenes, will return in person to the Virginia State Capitol after a year of virtual and physically distanced voting due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Over the...