LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another battle of the ages between the top two teams in Class 5A ended with Barbe walking off in extra innings 1-0 over Sam Houston. The pitchers from both teams stole the show. Barbe’s Jack Walker went 10 innings and struck out 13 batters. This was his second no-hitter of the playoffs. Meanwhile, Sam Houston’s Alex Norris had a dominant performance as well going 10 innings only allowing two hits and no runs.