MLB

Red Sox Journal: A reunion for the brass of 2018

providencejournal.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlex Cora and Dave Dombrowski will reunite this weekend in Philadelphia. The manager and president of baseball operations who led the Red Sox to their most recent World Series title in 2018 have traveled a winding road since that glorious October night in Los Angeles. Cora has been suspended for...

MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Hirokazu Sawamura: Long balls a concern

Red Sox manager Alex Cora wants Sawamura to elevate his fastball more often as a way to limit home runs, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Sawamura has allowed four home runs over 14.1 innings (2.5 HR/9), and Cora feels that's because the pitcher keeps his fastball down in the zone. "Actually, we want him to elevate," said Cora. "[Friday], his velocity was up, it was 97-98 [mph]. But at this level, it seems like fastball down in the zone, that's where they're hunting and they put good swings on it. Besides that he's been OK." It used to be that pitching down in the zone was preferable as it would lead to more groundballs than a damaging hit, but those days appear to be over. "I'm not saying, just throw it up there all the time, you've got to get ahead, but you can expand up," Cora added. If Sawamura can make that adjustment, he can be used in high-leverage spots.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Red Sox Journal: Starter Nick Pivetta placed on COVID-19 list

Nick Pivetta has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list. The Red Sox right-hander is suffering from side effects after receiving his most recent vaccination shot. Boston declined to specify Pivetta’s symptoms or when his inoculation was administered. Eduard Bazardo was recalled from Triple-A Worcester. Pivetta made his last start...
MLBOver the Monster

Fanpost Friday: Fixing the Black Hole in the Lineup

The Red Sox have the best record in baseball right now. In 2021. Shocking, right? Whether its other teams performing poorly or us simply exceeding expectations, the reality is no one could have expected that heading in to the second full week of May. And yet, here we sit. The pitching has been better then expected, both starting pitching and bullpen. In fact, we rank 3rd in FIP in both categories. Our offense, too, has been one of the best in the league, and with the only team to have 4 players with an OPS above .850.
MLBSun-Journal

Red Sox notebook: Hernández on IL with hamstring injury

The Red Sox placed Kiké Hernández on the 10-day injured list because of a right hamstring strain. Michael Chavis was recalled from Triple-A Worcester before Friday’s game at Camden Yards to take Hernández’s spot on the 26-man roster. Hernández left Thursday’s game during the first inning because of right hamstring...
MLBCBS Sports

Red Sox's Martin Perez: Removed after 71 pitches

Boston manager Alex Cora explained why he removed Perez from Monday's game after five innings and 71 pitches, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports. Perez appeared to be cruising after giving up one run over five innings, but Cora opted to bring in Matt Andriese in the sixth. The manager explained that a run of right-handers were due up in the sixth, and Andriese was well rested to go multiple innings. Aside from that, Cora was asked about Perez's ability to go deeper, and he rued a decision made during Perez's previous start. "We left him in against a righty and we got burned," Cora said, referencing the two-run single Perez allowed to Detroit's JaCoby Jones in the sixth inning of his previous start. "Today, we felt like five innings was perfect." Whether Cora will be hesitant to let lineups see Perez three times going forward is not clear, but the left-hander has thrown more than five innings just three times in seven outings.
MLBchatsports.com

Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Martín Pérez, Marwin Gonzalez

The Red Sox couldn’t pick up a sweep on Tuesday and dropped the series finale in Baltimore. One of the big second guesses from the evening was pulling Martín Pérez after just five innings of work, but that’s what Alex Cora is going to do with this rotation. (Alex Speier; Boston Globe)
MLBBoston Globe

Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura aiming to elevate his zone delivery

The Red Sox have stressed to Hirokazu Sawamura the importance of pitching up in the zone. In his one-inning outing in a 6-2 win against the Orioles May 7, Sawamura yielded his fourth homer of the year. “Fastball is down in the zone,” manager Alex Cora said afterward. “That’s something...
MLBBoston Herald

Red Sox Notebook: Fenway Park capacity to increase Tuesday vs. Oakland A’s

Tuesday is a big day at Fenway Park, which will host the most fans its welcomed to the century-old ballpark in two years. Governor Charlie Baker approved a capacity increase for sports venues up to 25%, a rule that goes into effect this week and will give the Red Sox a chance to have more than 9,400 people in the seats Tuesday vs. the Oakland A’s.
MLBSun-Journal

Tom Caron: Red Sox bucking the trend in a year of light hitting

They say hitting is contagious. If that’s the case, much of Major League Baseball has been immune in the 2021 season. Through Sunday’s game, the major league batting average was just .234. There are a plethora of reasons behind the lack of offense. For years now players have been rewarded for power. Low batting averages and high strikeouts were the price players paid for home run totals and slugging percentages that lead to big paydays.
MLBprovidencejournal.com

Two of baseball's best at Fenway Park this weekend

Two of baseball’s brightest stars will call Fenway Park home this weekend. Mike Trout is generally considered the game’s best player and Shohei Ohtani is certainly its most unique. The Angels started their lone visit of the regular season on Friday night with both in the lineup. Trout is off...
MLBMLB

Red Sox reaping rewards of Devers' flair

Boston’s batters needed just a little extra time Sunday afternoon to show the crowd at Camden Yards that no one was hitting the ball better than they are. Rafael Devers drove in three runs -- on a home run in the second inning and a bases-loaded two-run double in the sixth inning -- helping the Red Sox secure their 15th come-from-behind win this season, 4-3 over the Orioles. It was Boston’s fifth win in six games and third straight in the four-game series in Baltimore.
MLBMLB

Venable proving a major asset from bench

When Red Sox manager Alex Cora decided who would join his 2021 coaching staff, a new recruit got high marks from former World Series champions around the Majors. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts and Cubs skipper David Ross made it a point to call Cora and vouch for Will Venable upon hearing that the former Major Leaguer was joining the Red Sox as a bench coach.