Flash Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCurtain SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND MCCURTAIN COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southwest of Octavia to 8 miles northeast of Manchester. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Haworth, Garvin, Eagletown, Moon, Rufe, Smithville, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Watson, Goodwater, Battiest, Pickens, Shinewell, Mount Herman and Glover.