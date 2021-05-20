newsbreak-logo
Flash Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, Storm Spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Storm Spotter. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Idabel, Broken Bow, Haworth, Hochatown, Eagletown, Oak Hill, Holly Creek, Goodwater, Cerrogordo, Sherwood, Mount Herman, Shinewell, Bokhoma, Moon, Bethel, America, Plunketville, Tom and Battiest. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2.25 INCHES IN 1 HOUR

Mccurtain County, OKweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 13:28:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 14:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: McCurtain SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN SEVIER AND MCCURTAIN COUNTIES UNTIL 215 PM CDT At 127 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 18 miles southwest of Octavia to 8 miles northeast of Manchester. Movement was east at 40 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Idabel, Broken Bow, Wright City, Valliant, Millerton, Haworth, Garvin, Eagletown, Moon, Rufe, Smithville, Cerrogordo, Hochatown, Watson, Goodwater, Battiest, Pickens, Shinewell, Mount Herman and Glover.