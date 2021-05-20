Flash Flood Warning issued for McCurtain by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 18:44:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 19:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: McCurtain The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Eastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 644 PM CDT, Storm Spotters reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Storm Spotter. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Idabel, Broken Bow, Haworth, Hochatown, Eagletown, Oak Hill, Holly Creek, Goodwater, Cerrogordo, Sherwood, Mount Herman, Shinewell, Bokhoma, Moon, Bethel, America, Plunketville, Tom and Battiest. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2.25 INCHES IN 1 HOURalerts.weather.gov