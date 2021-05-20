newsbreak-logo
Sonoma, CA

Sonoma police: Drunk, disorderly and using a fake obscene name

By INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
Sonoma Index Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice responded to a report of a man down and blocking the sidewalk on Fifth Street West near Church Street. The deputy found an intoxicated 60-year-old man who had tipped over while riding his bicycle. The belligerent man gave a false – and obscene – name to the deputy and was arrested on charges of public intoxication, providing false information to a peace officer and a parole violation. He was transported to the county jail.

