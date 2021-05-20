newsbreak-logo
Sonoma’s Set List, May 21 to 28

By TIM CURLEY
Sonoma Index Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, fairmont.com. 100 Boyes Blvd. 939-2473. Friday, May 21: Clay Bell. 5 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Dan Martin. 5 p.m. Thursday, May 27: Clay Bell. 5 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, hopmonk.com 691 Broadway, 935-9100. Friday, May 21: Journey Day. 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Asher Belsky....

