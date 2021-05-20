newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

Go.Do.Now. in Sonoma

By KATE WILLIAMS
Sonoma Index Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed a new summer clutch, ladies? Men, want a fresh murse? Scope out the donated designer handbags helping to raise funds for Pets Lifeline, and head home with a bag that will make friends say ooh la la. In addition to the purses there will be jewelry and scarves, accessories that always go well with generosity and compassion. You’ll get something good, but you’ll do good, too, by helping to support a local nonprofit and the four-footed creatures it protects.

www.sonomanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
Sonoma, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poetry#La La#Broadway#Pets Lifeline#Dirosaart Org#Sonoma Valley Library#Library Book Sale#Montini Preserve#Napa St#Beach#Haraszthy#Curator Twyla Ruby#Ladies#Jewelry#Friends#Home#Ceramicists Nicki Green#Spring Greens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Apparel
Related
California Stateattractionsmagazine.com

Mineshaft Coaster is the first mountain coaster in California

The new Mineshaft Coaster at the year-round family entertainment center Alpine Slide in Big Bear Lake, Calif., is the first and only mountain coaster in the state. The all-new coaster designed by Wiegand Sports USA — the world’s market leader in the mountain coaster industry — uses a six-tube stainless steel rail system built directly into the mountainside and stretches 5,300 feet (over one mile) as it hugs the natural curves of the landscape.
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
Sonoma County, CAsonomalibrary.org

Calling All Musicians, Storytellers, Poets & More!

Are you a musician, storyteller, poet, or have a special talent? Have you learned a new skill during the last year? All of Sonoma County is invited to participate. Film your performance and submit it for a chance to win! The community will vote for their favorites and the top three vote-getters will win gift cards of $50, $30, and $20 in value.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Change is good at Layla in Sonoma

When Layla opened at the new MacArthur Place Hotel in Sonoma two years ago, I liked it. But I put some caveats in the review I wrote back then, noting that “this dining isn’t for everyone. Some of my dining companions have lamented the weirdness, and I’ve heard the same concern from other folks.”
marinmommies.com

Broadway Under the Stars is Back for Summer 2021!

Transcendence Theatre Company is back with live muiscal theater in the North Bay in 2021! This summer's season of Broadway Under the Stars takes place June 4 through September 19, and marks the series' 10th anniversary. It's so exciting to see live musical theater return to Jack London State Historic Park in Glen Ellen (as well as other venues). My family and I really missed our summer tradition of seeing one of their amazing shows and can't wait to attend this year. Broadway Under the Stars is always one of the highlights of our summer!
Petaluma, CAmarinmommies.com

Pop-Up Carnival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds in Petaluma

This weekend only, the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma presents a pop-up carnival from Butler Amusements! Head to the fairgrounds for carnival fun on Saturday and Sunday, May 15 and 16. Also taking place this weekend is the fair's Drive-Thru Fair Food event, where you can get all your fair food favorites like corn dogs, funnel cakes, kettle corn, lemonade, and more!
Glen Ellen, CAkenwoodpress.com

Exterior murals planned for Glen Ellen building

Sonoma Valley Museum of Art (SVMA) has enlisted Mexican-born artist Maria de Los Angeles to create two murals for installation on the Sorkin building, which spans the block along Arnold Drive between Carquinez Avenue and Warm Springs Road in Glen Ellen. The murals will decorate two facades of the building — the north-facing wall, facing the parking lot, and the south-facing wall, fronting Carquinez Avenue.
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Live events are returning to Sonoma

Sonoma Valley event organizers have begun the initial stages of planning to resume live, in-person performances, festivals, parties and concerts. More dates are likely to be added in the days and weeks ahead. These events are subject to change, but here’s what has been penciled onto locals calendars as of press time.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Sonoma, CAsonomasun.com

Sebastiani will stop making wine in Sonoma; tasting room to stay open

Sebastiani Winery, which has made wine continuously for 118 years, will close its historic Sonoma facility and move all production to Healdsburg, according to owner Foley Family Wines. There will be layoffs but the tasting room will reportedly remain open. About 160,000 cases of Sebastiani wine are made annually. Production...
Kenwood, CAPress Democrat

A Kenwood vineyard that can stand its ground with climate change

With red flag warnings in May coupled with a deepening drought, many winemakers and growers are filled with a sense of foreboding. Will their vines survive yet another year of extreme weather?. But a bit of hope is embodied in a small vineyard in Kenwood, one that has remained resilient...
Sonoma County, CAkenwoodpress.com

Sonoma Land Trust hosts virtual hikes throughout spring season

The Luther Burbank Center’s garden, museum, and gift shop have reopened from 1- 4 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays. The center is still under pandemic restrictions, requiring everyone to wear a mask when entering the museum or while on a tour. There is also a modified mini-tour for $5 that...
Sonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma Set List, May 14-20

Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, fairmont.com. 100 Boyes Blvd. 939-2473. Friday, May 14: Sean Carscadden. 5 p.m. Saturday, May 15: Michael Ahern and Chris Cotruvo. 5 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Don Trotta. 5 p.m. HopMonk Tavern, hopmonk.com. 691 Broadway, 935-9100. Friday, May 14: Journey Day. 6 p.m. Saturday, May...
Cloverdale, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Meet the Icarians of Cloverdale

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.
Sonoma, CAindybay.org

Sonoma Amazon Distribution Center, Business Growth, and Traffic

Although the arrival of the Amazon distribution center in Sonoma is awaited by many, numerous residents of Sonoma are opposed to the new warehouse and the influx of traffic that is expected. City staff has granted Amazon a use permit based on the use that a former storage facility had applied for about 10 years ago without doing an environmental review process. Citizens of Sonoma have appealed the decision.
Healdsburg, CAPress Democrat

Healdsburg school garden teaches sustainability

West Side School’s rules for young gardeners In the garden we: — Respect each other and the garden by using quiet voices, walking feet and gentle hands. — Ask an adult before tasting. We taste when we are 100% sure what we are eating. — Explore, enjoy and experiment. — Bring along our curiosity. What do we hear? See? Taste? Smell? Feel? — Water plants, not people. (Unless, of course, it is a hot day and everyone is willing to get wet.) — Use our tools safely and with awareness. We return them afterward. — Welcome the pollinators. Good morning butterflies! Hello bees! — Are willing to get dirty, even messy, and clean up after ourselves. Courtesy of Stefanie Freele, school garden teacher _____ Eco-Friendly Garden Tour What: Take video tours of West Side School’s garden, one of 14 eco-friendly gardens in Marin and Sonoma counties designed for low water use and to provide habitat for wildlife. Cost: Free Where: Register online at savingwaterpartnership.org/eco-friendly-garden-tour.
Sonoma, CAkenwoodpress.com

Fuse is lit on Fourth of July fireworks display in Sonoma

To pay tribute to COVID-19 front line workers and to honor those who have lost their lives during the pandemic, the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association (SVFA) announced that there will be a fireworks display this July Fourth. With public gatherings still banned, changes have been made to the fireworks display that will allow for better, more remote viewing. Fireworks technicians are making changes to the show for a higher aerial display and promise this year’s experience will be a spectacular return. Viewers are encouraged to watch from home or from a distance due to COVID-19 safety concerns.