JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The search is on for an armed kidnapping suspect who forced a woman to drive him from a St. Louis County parking lot Monday evening. St. Louis County detectives were investigating a stolen car and used a tire deflation device to disable it around 6 p.m. The three people who were inside of the car ran from the vehicle when it stopped near Buzz Westfall Plaza. Two of the suspects, males between 19 and 23 years old, were tracked down and taken into custody after foot pursuits.