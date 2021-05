Igot to know Nick Pimentel back when he was part of the daily carpool from Glen Ellen to Maria Carrillo High School. He was in charge of the soundtrack, syncing his phone to the car stereo and selecting tunes that kept everyone content (or as content as teenagers can be) for the duration of the drive. He turned me on to artists that remain staples of my playlists, like Dispatch and Xavier Rudd. Music was his medium and a passion we shared, so it was no surprise when he reached out to announce the release of his newest album, “Pim on a Limb.”