newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonoma, CA

New hires to helm Sonoma public schools

By KATE WILLIAMS
Sonoma Index Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAt its May 18 meeting, the Sonoma Valley Unified School District Board of Trustees approved the appointment of three new administrators for the coming school year, two assigned as vice principals at the high school, and the third selected to lead Flowery Elementary. Molly Kiss and Atinart Koonkongsatian will fill...

www.sonomanews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Education
Sonoma, CA
Government
City
Petaluma, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
State
Virginia State
City
Napa, CA
State
Oregon State
Local
California Government
Sonoma, CA
Education
State
Hawaii State
Petaluma, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Schools#Community Schools#Board Of Education#Education And Schools#School Education#Elementary Education#Flowery Elementary#Harvest Middle School#Svusd#Pupil Personnel Services#Casa Grande High School#School Year#Vice Principals#Outgoing Principal Mosely#Mentorship#Member#Teaching#Seattle
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Country
Japan
Related
California StateKQED

California Will Wait Until June 15 to Lift Mask Mandate

Don't scrap those masks just yet. California health officials on Monday said the state will wait until its planned reopening date of June 15 to let fully vaccinated Californians take their masks off in most indoor settings. "This four-week period will give Californians time to prepare for this change while...
California StateSan Francisco Weekly

Top Nursing Program in California: Stanbridge University

Stanbridge University has been recognized as one of the top nursing programs in California. The university ranked number five in the 2021 Best Colleges for Nursing list in Niche.com’s annual rankings of over 200 institutions in the state. The top nursing program distinction is awarded to universities after rigorous analysis...
California Statekymkemp.com

California Mask Guidelines to Stay in Place Until June 15

Press release from the Humboldt County Joint Information Center:. California will keep its current indoor masking guidance without making any changes until June 15, the California Health and Human Services (CHHS) agency announced today. CHHS Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly announced the continuation of the existing guidance in a virtual news...
California StatePosted by
LocalNewsMatters.org

California’s Latino population bears brunt of overall COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 has highlighted and exacerbated health disparities across various demographic groups. In California, the pandemic has had a disproportionate impact on the Latino population, which makes up over half of the state’s cases since the beginning of the pandemic, despite making only 39 percent of the state’s population. This trend has been reported in the Bay Area too, including in Napa, Sonoma and San Francisco counties.
Windsor, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Windsor hotel converted to shelter Sonoma County’s vulnerable population

The County of Sonoma has contracted with the Holiday Inn in Windsor to provide temporary shelter for individuals experiencing homelessness who are most vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over the age of 65 who have underlying medical conditions. The contract is set to begin Saturday, May 15, 2021 and extend through Dec. 31, 2021.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Local farmer buys what was once largest property on offer in California

The Ashurst Ranch property is in the unincorporated community of Paicines, approximately 60 miles south of Hollister. Image via Cushman & Wakefield marketing brochure. A 58,000-acre cattle ranch with a history tied to a California pioneer was recently purchased by a local farmer. Primarily located in Benito County but extending...
Petaluma, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Petaluma fourth grader earns Striking Spark award

Robert Ferguson Observatory (RFO) has awarded a recipient of this year’s Striking Sparks competition, a program that awards telescopes to Sonoma County students to promote science education and interest in astronomy. The 2021 winner is Violet Cole, a fourth grader from McKinley Elementary School in Petaluma. “Since I have met...
California Stateksro.com

California Will Keep Mask Guidelines in Place for Another Month

California will not be changing mask rules just yet. The CDC relaxed recommendations last week, saying fully vaccinated people could lose the mask in most indoor and outdoor settings. California health officials said Monday the state will leave the current guidelines in place until June 15th. Dr. Mark Ghaly says the next four weeks will give the state and residents a chance to prepare for the change. He added today’s announcement does not mean that he disagrees with CDC guidelines. June 15th is also the date California has targeted for a full reopening and for getting rid of the color-coded tier system.
California StateFresno Business Journal

Following feds’ lead, California to relax mask mandate June 15

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz. Today, the California Department of Health and Human Services announced fully vaccinated individuals can leave the mask at home as of June 15. The state’s decision comes after...
Sonoma County, CAksro.com

State and County Decline to Act on Finance Complaint in Ravitch Recall

A complaint on campaign spending for the recall of Sonoma County District Attorney Jill Ravitch will not be acted on. Ravitch raised concerns around the fundraising efforts of local developer Bill Gallaher saying that he has violated a county ordinance capping individual contributions to a recall campaign at 3,350 dollars. However, the California Attorney General’s Office and the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors have chosen not to get involved. The state cites a lack of authority for local civil ordinances and the county says that the ordinance calls for investigations to be done through the County DA’s Office. However, county counsel has previously stated to the Press Democrat that Gallaher’s spending “clearly violates Sonoma’s local campaign contribution limits.“ So far, Gallaher has contributed nearly $800,000 dollars towards the recall of Ravitch. As of the latest campaign finance reports, Gallaher is the sole contributor to the recall campaign.
Santa Rosa, CAPress Democrat

Unity, community building celebrated at SRJC

As the Santa Rosa Youth Pomo Dancers stepped in time to a lively beat on the front lawn at Santa Rosa Junior College Saturday afternoon, an accessory held by one of the women dancers broadcast a message, small and nearly moving quick enough to miss. “No more stolen sisters,” the...
California Statewineindustryadvisor.com

“Wine Warehouse” Chosen as California Distributor for Benovia Winery’s Critically-Acclaimed Portfolio

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (May 17, 2021) – Mike Sullivan, Winemaker & Co-Owner of Benovia Winery, is pleased to announce that the Benovia team has chosen Wine Warehouse as their newly-appointed California distributor. Rooted in family tradition and hard-working values, Benovia Winery is a fun, small production winery in the heart of Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley. The Benovia team feels aligned with Wine Warehouse and thrilled to have the multi-generational, family-owned & operated company facilitating the wholesale distribution of Benovia’s portfolio of highly acclaimed Pinot Noir and Chardonnay throughout California.
California Statecapitolweekly.net

Climate change impact increasingly felt in California

More wildfires. Hotter days. Drought. Sea-level rise. Those conditions are an increasing reality in California, which is steadily becoming an altered state. But if the grimmest predictions of experts about our state and climate change become true, the conditions will become far worse. “Average summer temperatures in California have risen...
Sonoma County, CASonoma Index Tribune

Sonoma County volunteer opportunities

The museum at the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center is looking for volunteers 14 and older who will enjoy supporting the legacy of Schulz and the “Peanuts” comic strip he created. The museum’s exhibits and programming illustrate the scope of Schulz’s multi-faceted career; communicate his stories, inspirations and influences; and celebrate his life and characters such as Charlie Brown and Snoopy. The museum also works to build understanding of cartoonists and cartoon art. Apply at schulzmuseum.org/get-involved.
Cloverdale, CAsonomacountygazette.com

Meet the Icarians of Cloverdale

Cloverdale has had a rich and colorful history, but perhaps the most unexpected bit of color might have been the six-year existence of a commune run by French anarchists from 1881 to 1886 just south of town on what is now Asti road. They were followers of French revolutionary philosopher Etienne Cabet, who had gotten sideways with the restored Bourbon Monarchy, as anarchists are wont to do. He was exiled by King Louis Phillippe I (“The Citizen King”) and moved to London, where he started the Icaria movement.