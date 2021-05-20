newsbreak-logo
Sonoma Chamber launches hospitality jobs website

By INDEX-TRIBUNE STAFF REPORT
Sonoma Index Tribune
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sonoma Valley Chamber of Commerce has launched a website aimed at promoting hospitality jobs in Sonoma Valley. The site, WorkInWineCountry.com, was created to help local businesses find workers that are needed to fill multiple roles in the hospitality industry. The site provides information on job opportunities in broad categories that cover a large percentage of roles at local food, wine, hotel, brewing and distilling, catering and visitor-attraction businesses.

