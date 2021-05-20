newsbreak-logo
Georgiana, AL

Hank Williams Festival June 4-5

By Jaine Treadwell
Troy Messenger
 1 day ago

The 42nd Annual Hank Williams Music Festival is set for June 4 and 5 in Georgiana and will feature country music at its best and also arts and crafts, food and festival fun. Headliners for the Hank Williams Music Festival are Mark Wills, TG Sheppard and the Shane Harrell Band. The country music festival also has a fantastic supporting lineup of country music favorites including Starla Jones, Mary McDonald, Flashback Backwoods Shine featuring Robin McCombs and Ben Norris.

