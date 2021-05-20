newsbreak-logo
Golden Valley, MN

Collateral damage of continued death threats on Capitol staffers

KARE 11
KARE 11
 1 day ago
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — When protest turned to rage on Jan. 6th, and the world watched as scores of citizens plundered through halls and offices of the U.S. Capitol, the threat for many who work there has not stopped. In a recent hearing, Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testified...

KARE 11

KARE 11

Congress & CourtsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Threats to Members of Congress Are Up Staggering 107 Percent, Capitol Police Say

Over the first few months of 2021, threats to members of Congress have more than doubled year-over-year and are only expected to go up from here, according to a release issued Friday by the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP). “This year alone, there has been a 107% increase in threats against Members compared to 2020,” says the document, which is a response to a set of security recommendations made by the USCP inspector general (IG). “Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the Department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase.” The IG suggested the Capitol Police beef up its Threat Assessment Section to more closely resemble that of the U.S. Secret Service, which handled 1,000 fewer cases than the USCP in 2020 but has more than three times the staff. So while the USCP agrees that a “stand-alone counter-surveillance unit would be valuable,” the agency pointed out that fielding one “would require additional resources for new employees, training, and vehicles as well as approval from Congressional stakeholders.” Capitol Police management said it will take the IG’s recommendation to work more closely with the FBI on future threat assessments, and has requested “additional investigative and enhanced prosecution assistance” from the Department of Justice.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police say threats to lawmakers spiked in 2021

U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) said Friday that threats to lawmakers have more than doubled compared to last year. Threats have risen by 107 percent since last year, the USCP said in a statement on Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton’s latest report to Congress. “As the Department has previously reported,...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
UPI News

Capitol Police: Threats to Congress have increased by 107%

May 7 (UPI) -- Threats to members of Congress have increased by 107% this year compared to 2020, the U.S. Capitol Police revealed Friday. "As the department has previously reported, the number of threats made against Congress has increased significantly," Capitol Police said in a statement. "This year alone, there has been a 107% increase in threats against members compared to 2020. Provided the unique threat environment we currently live in, the department is confident the number of cases will continue to increase."
Congress & CourtsMarietta Daily Journal

Commentary: Help the people fielding death threats to Congress

At a time when many Americans lament that members of Congress representing the two major parties don't have anything in common, there is one very sad metric they share: Both Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill are on the receiving end of a massive increase in hostile messages and death threats.
Congress & CourtsBoston Globe

Garland calls Capitol attack top threat to US democracy

The deadly Jan. 6 assault on the US Capitol was the most dangerous threat to American democracy in decades, eclipsing other recent acts of violence such as attacks on courthouses and police stations last year, Attorney General Merrick Garland said. “It’s fair to say that in my career as a...
Protestsdomigood.com

WHOA: Blockbuster new video shows Jan. 6 rioters were given OK to enter Capitol by police

There was always something that did not ‘feel right’ about the Democratic narratives we were being given regarding the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol Building. For one thing, despite being attacked by leftist hooligans from Antifa, Black Lives Matter and paid agitators throughout President Donald Trump’s term in office, his supporters never really retaliated.
Congress & CourtsSand Hills Express

Officers’ letter declares support for January 6 commission

An anonymous open letter obtained by CBS News claiming to represent the views of 40 to 50 U.S. Capitol Police officers condemned the Republican congressional leaders for their lack of support for a commission that would investigate the attack on the Capitol on January 6. The letter came shortly before...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox 32 Chicago

Bipartisan deal in Congress to investigate Capitol attack collapses

WASHINGTON - A bipartisan deal on a new commission to investigate the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol appeared to collapse Tuesday. House Republican leaders demanded the commission’s focus be broadened beyond the Capitol attack – perpetrated largely by supporters of former President Donald Trump. The GOP wants it also to investigate urban violence they blame largely on Democrats.
Congress & Courtsdarientimes.com

The Latest: Gosar defends woman killed during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on congressional testimony about the Jan. 6 Capitol riot (all times local):. Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona is defending a woman who was shot and killed by the Capitol Police as she tried to break into the U.S. House chamber during the Jan. 6 insurrection, saying she was “executed.”
Advocacykion546.com

More than 70 officers have left force since January 6, Capitol Police union says

More than 70 rank-and-file United States Capitol Police officers have resigned or retired since the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol building, their police union says. “What keeps me awake at night is not the challenge of hiring and training more police officers, but keeping the officers we have right now,” said USCP Labor Committee Chairman Gus Papathanasiou in a statement. “We have many officers on the fence about whether to stay with this department.”