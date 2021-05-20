newsbreak-logo
POTUS

Biden, staring down first Mideast crisis, touts ceasefire

By CNN
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden — having weathered the first major foreign crisis of his presidency that tested the bounds of his decades-long friendship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — touted Thursday a ceasefire deal that appears to end the bloody 11-day conflict between Israel and Hamas. In hastily arranged remarks...

localnews8.com
POTUSAxios

11 days, 8 calls and a ceasefire: Inside Biden's response to the Gaza crisis

Before 11 days of fighting in the Gaza Strip ended in a ceasefire, President Biden held six phone calls with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and one with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas. Behind the scenes: To get the inside story of those phone...
WorldBarron's

Pope Hails Mideast Ceasefire, Urges Global Prayers For Peace

Pope Francis on Friday hailed the Israel-Palestinian ceasefire and urged the entire Catholic Church to pray for peace. "I thank God for the decision to halt the armed conflicts and acts of violence, and I pray for the pursuit of paths of dialogue and peace," he told ambassadors to the Holy See.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden prays ceasefire between Israel and Hamas holds

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said the Democratic Party still supported Israel and he was praying that the ceasefire between Israelis and Hamas would hold. Speaking at a White House news conference, Biden said a two-state solution was the only answer to resolving the conflict between...
POTUSNPR

Biden Cites His Team's Quiet Diplomacy In Cease-Fire Plan Between Israel And Hamas

Speaking at the White House an hour before an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire was set to go into effect in Israel and Gaza, President Biden expressed gratitude for the deal — which, if successful, would put at least a temporary halt to rocket attacks, airstrikes and other violence that has killed more than 200 Palestinians, as well as at least a dozen Israelis.
POTUSThe Guardian

First Thing: Joe Biden declares ‘genuine opportunity to make progress’ after Israel-Gaza ceasefire

Joe Biden hailed a “genuine opportunity to make progress” and Palestinians celebrated in the streets as an Israel-Gaza ceasefire was declared following 11 days of attacks. World leaders have welcomed the truce, which was proposed by Egypt and started at 2am local time, after violence that has killed 12 people in Israel and 232 Palestinians and pledged to help rebuild Gaza.
Middle Eastkcrw.com

A former CIA mideast expert’s view of the Israeli-Palestinian crisis

John Kiriakou’s story as an Arabic-speaking former CIA agent and CIA torture whistleblower has taken a number of turns throughout his life, including a prison sentence that sent a wrecking ball through his career and personal life. During his time with the intelligence agency, however, he spent significant periods of time in Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and other parts of the Middle East on a quest to round up Al-Qaeda militants during the “War on Terror.” Kiriakou’s experience gives him a unique insight into the current crisis in the Palestinian territories and Israel with violence continuing to escalate as Israel fires more than 100 bombs on Gaza. So far the most recent attacks on Gaza have killed at least 230 people, including more than 100 women and children, while in Israel, 12 people, including two children, have been killed.
POTUSNew York Post

Biden claims he was key to Gaza cease-fire despite it being brokered by Egypt

President Biden on Friday doubled down on his attempt to claim credit for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas even though the truce was widely reported as brokered by Egypt. Biden said during a joint press conference at the White House with South Korean President Moon Jae-in that he spent “a lot of time” on the phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Special Report: Biden speaks about Israel and Hamas cease-fire

President Biden spoke at the White House about a new cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas. The halt in fighting, brokered by Egypt, followed intense pressure from the White House to bring an end to 11 days of deadly violence. Norah O'Donnell anchors a CBS News Special Report from Washington with Holly Williams in Tel Aviv and Ed O'Keefe at the White House.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House says steps toward ceasefire in Mideast are encouraging

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Thursday that reports of a move toward a ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict were encouraging, even as Israel threatened to step up strikes on Gaza and Hamas rocket fire resumed after a pause. Diplomatic efforts for a ceasefire gathered pace on Thursday...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

At U.N., U.S. defends its efforts to broker Mideast ceasefire

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United States on Thursday defended its efforts to broker a ceasefire in renewed fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants after Washington found itself isolated at the United Nations over its opposition to any Security Council action. “We have not been silent,” U.S. Ambassador to the United...
WorldChannel 4

Israel rejects Biden call to ‘de-escalate’ Gaza conflict

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has declared he’s determined to press ahead with military operations in Gaza “until its aim is met”, hours after President Joe Biden said he expected a “significant de-escalation” in the conflict. Israel has continued its airstrikes on Gaza, while Hamas fired more rockets into Israeli...
Middle EastWashington Times

Biden must see things as they are in the Middle East, not as he wishes them to be

The recent violence in the Palestinian Gaza Strip — firmly ruled by Hamas terrorists — should surprise no one. Gaza is a hotbed of terrorist activity and the Hamas dictators there are irreconcilably opposed to Israel’s existence. Home to an impoverished population, Gaza’s dysfunctional government is essentially a criminal cartel. If not for the surreptitious provision of military supplies and financial support from governments that seek Israel’s demise and oppose its existence as a state, Hamas would collapse.
WorldVox

Why isn’t Biden pushing Israel harder?

There’s a story Joe Biden likes to tell any time he speaks to an audience about Israel. It’s 1948, a matter of days before Israel’s founding and three years after the end of World War II. Six-year-old Joey Biden is at the dinner table with his family, listening to his Catholic father wonder aloud why some people wouldn’t want to recognize the state of Israel. That’s when his father uttered the words “never again,” making clear to young Joey that the existence of Israel was crucial to preventing another Holocaust.