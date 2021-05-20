Paramore to run for House
Marcus Paramore announced he will seek election to the Alabama House of Representatives District 89. Paramore currently serves as the president of the Troy City Council. He was elected to the council in 2012 and is in his third term on the council, the second as president. Rep. Wes Allen is the current incumbent for House District 89, which serves Pike County and part of Dale County. Allen will vacate the seat for to run for Alabama secretary of state in 2022.www.troymessenger.com