As pandemic eases, area animal shelters, pet businesses notice changes

As the pandemic eases, one issue local animal shelters are noticing is an uptick in surrendered cats and dogs. “We can kind of assume that people were very lonely last year and maybe adopting an animal might not have been something they would have done had we not been on lockdown,” said Karen Annis, secretary of the Meriden Humane Society’s board of directors. “And now it’s a matter of how is that animal going to fit into whatever your real life is whenever we’re allowed to all go back to it.”