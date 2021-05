There is a light at the end of the tunnel—just in time for the hot weather, as luck would have it. More and more of us—who are not swayed by misinformation—are getting vaccinated, and businesses are being allowed to further open up. That means it’s again possible to go to a bar or brewery and have a pint, if you’re so inclined. I am excited to be able to do this without risking my life and the lives of my loved ones.