Raid on cannabis grow near Lake Elsinore results in large scale seizure
A raid on a suspected illegal marijuana cultivation site just west of Lake Elsinore netted roughly 5,000 cannabis plants growing outside a home. Riverside County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant in the 33400 block of Follman Way, on the eastern fringe of the Cleveland National Forest, about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, May 20. According to sheriff's Sgt. Jeff Reese, the property came under investigation after deputies learned earlier this month of alleged illicit activity. A search warrant was obtained and served by investigators, who found the marijuana “in various stages of growth” around the perimeter of the residence, Reese said. He said “several hundred pounds of processed marijuana” was also seized. “The estimated street value of the plants (and packaged produc.myvalleynews.com