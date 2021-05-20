Flash Flood Warning issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, St. Helena by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 18:42:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ascension; East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; St. Helena; West Baton Rouge The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Ascension Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana East Central Iberville Parish in southeastern Louisiana Western Livingston Parish in southeastern Louisiana Southwestern St. Helena Parish in southeastern Louisiana Eastern West Baton Rouge Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 1145 PM CDT. * At 642 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 10 and 20 inches of rain have fallen over the last few days. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Gonzales, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Walker, Addis, Brusly, Sorrento, French Settlement, Slaughter, Port Vincent, Shenandoah, Inniswold, Old Jefferson and Westminster. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 148 and 179. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 20. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 5 HOURSalerts.weather.gov