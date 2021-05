The Sag Harbor Board of Education meeting on Monday night was a final chance for the public to hear about the proposed budget for the 2021-22 school year, and board... more. QUOGUE VILLAGE — Quogue Village Police received a call from their village clerk’s office on May 4 after they were notified that someone was trying to use the village account to purchase over $6,000 worth of plywood from an up-island Riverhead Building Supply location. Detectives are investigating and when a culprit is found, the individual could be charged with third-degree attempted grand larceny. SAG HARBOR — A Joels Lane resident called Village Police on May 5 to report someone filed for unemployment benefits under her name. She contacted the state labor department as well, according to the police report. Another ... 14 May 2021 by Staff Writer.